Rajasthan: All Eyes On Sachin Pilot Ahead Of Public Meeting On Sunday | ANI

Jaipur: Speculations are rife regarding the future of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot in the politics of Rajasthan. The social media and political corridors are buzzing with discussions on the announcement that is likely to be made by Sachin in his public meeting in Dausa on Sunday on the death anniversary of his father veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, while the high command of the party is sure that the young leader will not take any decision that will put the party in any kind of trouble.

Sachin Pilot silent on last month's meeting with high command

The programme on the occasion takes place every year, but this time it has become the talk of the town due to the recent political developments especially because of Sachin’s silence on the meeting with party high command and talks of his new party.

Sachin Pilot is silent since the much-hyped and talked about meeting with the party high command last month when the party claimed that the issues have been resolved between the two leaders and they are now agreeing to fight the elections unitedly.

This was reiterated by the party in charge Sukhjindar Singh Randhawa a few days ago in Jaipur claiming that 90 per cent of the issues have been resolved and the formula of consensus known to both the leaders.

Gehlot's claim of truce with Pilot

Even CM Ashok Gehlot in an interview said that the truce with Sachin is permanent as the question is not personal but of the country.

But Sachin Pilot has not made such claims. In fact, he has not said anything about the meeting till now and people are eager to listen to his take on the meeting. His proposed state-wide agitation on his three demands is also yet to start.

In the meantime, there were speculations about a new party that were refuted by the party leaders terming them as rumours.

"These are all rumors, don't believe them, I have spoken to Sachin Pilot 2-3 times. Rajasthan Congress will remain together and fight the elections unitedly," said the party’s organisational general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.