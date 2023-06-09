Rajasthan: BJP MP Accuses Gehlot's son, Aide Of Money Laundering, Benami Investments

ANI

Jaipur: With the assembly elections around the corner, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its attacks on ruling Congress leaders by targeting them for alleged corruption.



Rajya Sabha MP from the state Dr Kirori Lal Meena reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jaipur on Friday to lodge a complaint against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot and one other person accusing him of alleged money laundering and benami investments.



Case registered under Money Laundering Act

In the complaint, Meena accused Vaibhav Gehlot and Ratan Kant Sharma of money laundering and urged the central agency to lodge the case under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering ACT, 2002.



Meena has alleged in the complaint that Vaibhav Gehlot and his wife are carrying on the benami business at Fair Mount Hotel in Jaipur with funds invested from Mauritius and part of the profit booked from the said business is being channeled and further transferred to one dummy company of Vaibhav Gehlot "Sunlight Car Rental Services Pvt Ltd".



The complaint said that Ashok Gehlot and Vaibhav Gehlot have business links with Ratan Kant Sharma who is running various businesses across the country using the alleged illegal money channelized from Ashok Gehlot.

Meena has listed out names of some of the companies where Sharma is holding the post of Director. Meena said that all the mentioned companies and facts require a detailed independent investigation to be done by the Enforcement Directorate.

Enforcement Directorate asked to file complaint

Meena said that an FIR has already been registered against Ratan Kant Sharma and Fairmount under various Sections of IPC and "we have urged the ED to lodge the complaint Under Section 3 of The Prevention Of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in reference to this FIR".



Meena said that the party has decided to reveal the corruption cases of ministers and leaders of Congress. "Our leaders are working on these cases of corruption of Congress leaders and we’ll reveal them one-by-one," said Meena who earlier lodged the complaint to the ED in connection with question paper leak cases in which the central agency is carrying out searches and raids for the last three days.

