 Rajasthan Accident: 18-Year-Old Bride Among 5 Killed In Jaipur Road Crash (Video)
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Jaipur: A bride was among five people killed, while the groom was seriously injured when a multi-utility vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Jaipur district early Wednesday, police said.

About The Accident

The accident occurred on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village in the Raisar area.

The bride, identified as 18-year-old Bharati, a resident of Mandoli village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, died on the spot along with four others identified as Jeetu (33), Subhash (28), and Ravi Kumar (17). The identity of one of the deceased was being confirmed, the police said.

The groom, Vikram Meena (25) from Udaipurwati, was among the eight critically injured passengers.

The impact of the collision was so high that the vehicle carrying the wedding party was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside. The victims were extricated after intense efforts.

Following the accident, traffic came to a standstill on the highway, causing chaos in the area.

Police said the wedding party was going to Udaipurwati town in Jhunjhunu from Shahdol when the accident occurred.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

