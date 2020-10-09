Rajasthan: 50-year-old temple priest set ablaze by land mafia succumbs to burn injuries in Karauli

In a shocking incidence in Rajasthan, a 50-year-old temple priest who was allegedly set ablaze by land mafia succumbed to the burn injuries in Karauli.

The priest died in the hospital in Jaipur where he was admitted after the incidence.

As per the news report by Daink Bhaskar, the priest was set on fire with petrol by six people. The incident happened when he tried to stop an attempt by the land mafia to encroach upon land given to him.