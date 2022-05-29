Rajasthan: 5 arrested after 3 sisters and their 2 children die by suicide over dowry | Twitter/@MattLaemon

Jaipur: The police have arrested five people in connection with the suicide case of three sisters and their two children reported in the Dudu block of Jaipur on Saturday. The role of other people is also being investigated in the case.

"The police have arrested deceased Kallu Devi's husband Nar Singh, Mamta's husband Jagdish, and Kamlesh's husband Mukesh, along with mother-in-law Santosh and Jethani Meena Devi on charges of dowry, murder and dowry harassment," said the police officials.

As per reports, the sisters who committed suicide had a child marriage and were being harassed continuously by their in-laws.

Before committing suicide, one of them had posted a status on WhatsApp in which she wrote, "It is better to die together than to die every day."

Additional SP Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the father of the deceased sisters Sardar Meena in his report has alleged that the in-laws of his daughters used to harass and thrash them for dowry. He said in his report that on the morning of May 25, the youngest of the three sisters called up their father and told him that they were being beaten up by their husbands and when he reached there the daughters were missing and the in-laws abused him. Police received the missing complaint on the same day and the teams were searching for the sisters. On Saturday morning, the bodies were spotted and the police was intimated. "There were no signs of murder and there were no injury marks on the bodies. It is a clear case of dowry harassment which ended in dowry deaths," said Sharma.

In the meantime, the activists demanded a fair investigation of the case. "The deaths are caused by the intense cruelty and harassment by the in-laws and husbands. There should be a fair investigation by a high ranking official," said activist Kavita Shrivastav of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties.