PM Modi Reviews Progress Of Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project At Surat Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the under-construction Bullet Train Station at Surat in Gujarat Saturday and and reviewed the Progress of Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The first phase of the project, covering the Surat–Bilimora section, is scheduled to open in December 2027, marking the start of operations. By 2028, services are expected to extend up to Thane, greatly expanding the corridor’s reach. The final phase is slated for completion in 2029, linking the high-speed line to Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and bringing the full project vision to fruition.

The work of Surat–Bilimora section of this project covering around 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed. The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city’s world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality

Modi also interacted with the team of India’s first Bullet train project and enquired about the progress of the project, including adherence to speed and timetable targets. Workers assured him that the project was advancing smoothly without any difficulties. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present during the visit.

An engineer from Kerala shared her experience of working at the Noise Barrier Factory in Navsari, Gujarat, where robotic units are being deployed for welding rebar cages. Modi asked her how she personally perceived the experience of building India’s first Bullet Train, and what they share with their families about this historic achievement. She expressed pride in contributing to the nation’s first Bullet Train, describing it as a “dream project” and a “proud moment” for her family.

Another employee, Shruti from Bengaluru, serving as Lead Engineering Manager, explained the rigorous design and engineering control processes. She highlighted that at every stage of execution, her team evaluates pros and cons, identifies solutions, and explores alternatives to ensure flawless implementation.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that if the experiences gained here are recorded and compiled like a Blue Book, the country can move decisively towards large-scale implementation of bullet trains. He emphasized that India must avoid repeated experimentation and instead replicate the learnings from existing models. Modi highlighted that replication will only be meaningful if there is a clear understanding of why certain actions were taken. Otherwise, he cautioned, replication may occur without purpose or direction. He suggested that maintaining such records could benefit future students and contribute to nation-building. “We will dedicate our lives here and leave behind something valuable for the country,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

An employee expressed his commitment in heartfelt words through a poem to which the Prime Minister lauded his dedication and responded with appreciation.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the Mumbai Ahemdabad bullet train project Around) 508 km ) features 465 km (about 85% of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.

Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionizing inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalyzing regional development.