 Rajasthan: 3 Coaches Of Goods Train Derail On Alwar-Mathura Track, Train Movement Unaffected; Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Alwar (Rajasthan): A freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM on Sunday.

The railway authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. Rescue and relief operations are underway to swiftly restore normalcy on the affected line.

Statement Of Manish Goyal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur

According to Manish Goyal, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, train movement has not been affected by the incident.

"Three coaches of the goods train that had to be received at Alwar Station, which was on its way to Rewari, have derailed at around 2:30 AM. The Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon. No train movement has been affected," he said.

The goods station is built on the Mathura track; the train was to be received at Alwar station, but before that, the train derailed.

A Similar Incident

On Saturday, another incident of a goods train derailment took place between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections of Uttar Pradesh, where at least seven coaches got derailed.

According to the officials, the goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of UP's Moradabad district. Restoration work to resume the movement of trains is currently underway.

Earlier, on July 18, in a similar incident, at least three people were killed and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway.

