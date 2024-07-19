UP: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment Site Undergoes Repair In Gonda

Gonda Train Accident | X

Lucknow: A tragic accident occurred on July 19 when the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuring 30 people. The incident took place near Gonda station, between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway, at around 2:37 pm.

Four to five coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train derailed, causing widespread damage and disruption. Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts Following the accident, a medical team, along with senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER, rushed to the site to provide assistance.

Why this train accidents happened day by day in India now Chandigarh - Dibrugarh express Derail from the track in #Gonda uttar pradesh and many passengers got injured on that accident. Let's pray for their Speedy recovery.#TrainAccident @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ZFrsYA3qoO — Tonay Rangsel (@TonayRangsel) July 18, 2024

Restoration Work Begins

The focus has now shifted to restoration work, with the aim of resuming rail services as soon as possible. The Ministry of Railways has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. A high-level inquiry, in addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.

Railway officials are working diligently to restore services, with senior railway and local administration officials at the site to manage the rescue operations. The North Eastern Railway CPRO, Pankaj Singh, stated that the medical van of the Railways has reached the spot and rescue operations have started. Helpline numbers have been issued to assist affected passengers.

Authorities React

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's office reported that he was closely monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam was in touch with relevant authorities. One NDRF team each was dispatched from Lucknow and Balrampur to Gonda to aid in the restoration efforts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite relief work and ensure proper treatment for the injured. A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances were deployed to the site, with additional medical teams and ambulances en route.