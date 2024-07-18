Gonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches Overturn

Gonda Train Accident | X

At least 10 coaches of 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express overturned as the train derailed in Uttrar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday (July 18). Media reports say that four passengers have died while there was no immediate information on number of injuries. It is feared that number of dead might increase.UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance and has directed officials to begin rescue and relief work.

जनपद गोण्डा में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य संचालित करने और घायलों को शीर्ष प्राथमिकता के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 18, 2024

Shortly after the accident, videos recorded at the site started appearing on social media sites.

The railways have released helpline numbers to disseminate information.

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, the helpline numbers are issued. pic.twitter.com/pe3CECrnmf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2024

Rescue teams have reached the site of the accident.

The latest train accident has added to the list of several recent train mishaps in the country.

Just two days ago, the engine and a coach of Kamrup Express got detached in Dibrugarh District in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)