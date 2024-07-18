 Gonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches Overturn
HomeIndiaGonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches Overturn

Gonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches Overturn

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance and has ordered officials to begin rescue and relief work

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Gonda Train Accident | X

At least 10 coaches of 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express overturned as the train derailed in Uttrar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday (July 18). Media reports say that four passengers have died while there was no immediate information on number of injuries. It is feared that number of dead might increase.UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance and has directed officials to begin rescue and relief work.

Shortly after the accident, videos recorded at the site started appearing on social media sites.

The railways have released helpline numbers to disseminate information.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the accident.

The latest train accident has added to the list of several recent train mishaps in the country.

Just two days ago, the engine and a coach of Kamrup Express got detached in Dibrugarh District in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)

