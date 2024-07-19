 Gujarat: Goods Train Wagon Derails Between Valsad And Surat Station, No Casualties Reported
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
The derailed train | FPJ

According to officials from the Western Railway, the incident took place between Valsad and Surat stations. Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries to passengers or railway staff. The train, which was en route to Surat, faced a temporary halt due to the derailment.

The incident reported on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad trunk route, a wagon of a goods train derailed near Dungri station in Gujarat. The mishap occurred on Friday afternoon, around 3 pm, causing disruptions to the railway traffic in the region.

The derailment occurred at a crucial time as Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was conducting a review of railway safety and related issues at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai. The disruption in traffic further underscored ongoing concerns regarding railway infrastructure and safety measures.

Efforts are underway to clear the tracks and restore normal operations swiftly. Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of railway passengers and freight.The train was heading towards Surat.

