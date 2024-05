Mumbai: Five wagons of a goods train derailed at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson said here.

Watch: The UP line of the Mumbai-Surat section has been affected due to the derailment of wagons of a goods train at point no. 117/118 at Palghar yard at around 17:08 hrs. Restoration work is in progress. pic.twitter.com/evEywWySUM — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2024

The incident took place around 5.10 pm and no casualties have been reported, said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, Western Railway.

The train, carrying iron coils, was heading for Panvel, he said.

A freight train derailed between Mumbai and Surat section on the Up line of @WesternRly between 5.08 pm. This incident took place in Palghar yard line And disrupted traffic on the Mumbai to Surat Up route. pic.twitter.com/jsCm3XWypm — Atul B. Kamble (@atulkamble123) May 28, 2024

Derailment at palghar

UP line of Mumbai - Surat section has been affected. Derailment of wagons of a goods trains at Palghar yard at around 17.08 hrs. @WesternRly#palghar #derail #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LFQXUqKXDh — Abhishek Kumar Pathak (@ImAbhi5200) May 28, 2024

Efforts were on to restore the traffic on the affected line, Thakur added.