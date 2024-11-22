Rajasthan: 25-Year-Old Man Declared Dead Revives On Cremation Pyre In Jhunjhunu, Dies 12 Hours Later; 3 Doctors Suspended For Negligence

Rajasthan: Bizarre Incident as 25-Year-Old Man Revives on Cremation Pyre in Jhunjhunu | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a bizarre incident, a man lying on the pyre in the cremation ground in Jhunjhunu showed life signs just before the last rites, however, he died 12 hours later on the way to Jaipur. Taking a swift action on this negligence of duty, the District Collector has suspended three doctors including the principal medical officer who declared the man dead.

As per official, the deceased Rohitash (25) was an orphan and deaf and dumb and was living in an orphanage home in Jhunjhunu. He was admitted to the Bhagwan Das Khaitan (BDK), the government hospital in Jhunjhunu district, for treatment on Thursday afternoon, but the doctors declared him dead within a few minutes of admission.

After this the young man was kept in the deep freezer of the mortuary for two hours and then was sent to the cremation ground where on pyre, he showed some movement and life signs.

An ambulance was called immediately, and he was sent to the district hospital from where referred to the SMS hospital of Jaipur, but couldn't be survived and died on the way to Jaipur.

Dr. Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, said that around 4 am, a person named Rohitash was brought to the hospital and when the doctors examined him, his heart was not working and the ECG was straight. i.e., he was brought dead.

The negligence of the doctors who declared Rohitash dead is now under probe because as per reports the postmortem of the body was done at BDK hospital and If post-mortem was done, then how did he come alive?

The district collector Ramavtar Meena said" this is negligence of duty by the doctors and strict action will be taken who found guilty. Meanwhile, we have suspended Dr. Yogesh Jakhar, Dr. Navneet Meel and PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar, who declared the man dead.“