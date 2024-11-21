Rajasthan Govt To Launch 24-Hour YouTube Channel For Scheme Promotion, Floats ₹10 Crore Tender

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma | X

Jaipur: For aggressive promotion of its schemes, the Rajasthan government is planning to run a 24 hour YouTube channel. A tender of Rs 10 crore has been floated to run this YouTube channel and social media platforms of government.

The YouTube channel will be of government's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR ) which is responsible for promotion of government schemes.

The selected agency will be given the task of not only running the YouTube channel and social media handles but will have to increase the subscribers of DIPR's YouTube channel, followers on X, Facebook, Instagram handles by at least 5 percent every 3 months. There will be a penalty for not meeting the target.

As per the terms of the tender, the agency taking the work will have to manage and increase the reach of the social media platforms of all the 50 districts

The DIPR which has offices access the state, already has state level and district YouTube channels to promote government schemes, but now the work is being outsourced in the name of 24 hour updation.

Notably, earlier the Congress government had also outsourced the promotion of the government schemes to a Chandigarh based private firm who not only managed the publicity of the government but Congress party as well.