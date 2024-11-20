Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free

Movie Poster |

The Rajasthan government has declared the film The Sabarmati Report, based on the Godhra incident, tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced this on social media, stating that the decision was meaningful and aimed at promoting awareness about a significant period of history.

"Our government has taken a meaningful decision to make the film The Sabarmati Report tax-free in Rajasthan. This film depicts that horrific period of history, which certain selfish elements attempted to distort to fulfill their own interests. The film effectively exposes the reality of the system at the time and refutes the false, misleading narratives that were propagated. This heart-wrenching incident has been presented with utmost sensitivity in the film," CM Sharma said on X (formerly Twitter).

हमारी सरकार ने "द साबरमती रिपोर्ट" फिल्म को राजस्थान में कर-मुक्त (टैक्स फ्री) करने का सार्थक निर्णय लिया है।



यह फिल्म इतिहास के उस भयावह काल-खंड को यथार्थ रूप में दर्शाती है, जिसे कुछ स्वार्थी तत्वों ने अपने निहित स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए विकृत करने का कुत्सित प्रयास किया। यह… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) November 20, 2024

Endorsing the film, Sharma urged people to watch it, emphasizing its importance for a critical understanding of the past. "A deep, critical study of the past helps us understand the present and provides guidance for the future," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the film on Sunday. Retweeting a post about The Sabarmati Report, he remarked, "It is good that the truth is coming out. And that too in a way that the public can see it. A false belief can persist only for a short period of time, but the facts eventually emerge."