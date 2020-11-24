Rajasthan: 21-year-old held for raping friend’s 60-year-old mother in Alwar district

A 21-year-old, who was addicted to alcohol and porn, raped his friend’s 60-year-old mother in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Police have arrested the accused.

Police said the incident took place in Shahjahanpur area on Sunday night when the woman was alone at home. Her 25-year-old unmarried son and other family members had gone to a family wedding.

Shahjahanpur police station SHO Sunil Jangid said the accused, who is a good friend of the woman’s son, used to frequently visit their home.

The accused told police he was addicted to alcohol and watching porn on his mobile phone. On the night of the incident, he was drunk. He arrived at the victim’s house around 10.30 pm and finding her alone, he raped her. When the woman shouted for help, the youth attacked her and fled.

Neighbours rescued the woman and took her to the Shahjahanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) but as there was no woman doctor, she was referred to Bardod CHC. The woman’s medical check-up was done on Monday after a lady doctor arrived.

The woman, who lives with her son, has three daughters who are married. Her husband had passed away six months back. Her son works as a labourer while the woman works as domestic help.