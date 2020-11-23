35-yr-old man arrested for raping his two minor relatives

The Dharavi police has arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls who are his relatives on Friday, said police. The accused allegedly raped the girls aged 7 and 8 years by offering them eatables.

The incident took place on Friday, when the accused took the girls to his house after luring them with eatables. Inside the house the accused allegedly assaulted them sexually and warned them not to reveal to anyone. The incident came to light when one of the girls narrated the incident to her mother who immediately took them to the Dharavi police station.

The accused who fled from his house fearing arrest was later held on Saturday when he came to his relative's place in Sion, said police.

The accused was arrested under the IPC section of wrongful confinement (342) molestation (354) and rape (376) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act. He was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him to police custody, said police.