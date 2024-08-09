Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Chandipura Virus In Shahpura; State Records Second Death As Health Officials Intensify Precautions | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Chandipura virus has caused one more death in Rajasthan. A two -year-old girl from Shahpura district near Bhilwara died on Thursday night during treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Deceased Ishika, daughter of Hemraj Keer, resident of Itadiya village of Shahpura, was admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad since August 5. The last rites of the girl were performed under the Covid-19 protocol in the presence of the administration and medical team in the village on Friday.

The first case of death due to Chandipura virus in Rajasthan was reported in Udaipur where Himanshu (3), resident of Balicha village of Kherwada town, died on June 27 at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Gujarat.

Ishika's uncle Ramlal said that Ishika had a fever on August 4th and was referred to a private hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on August 5th. The next day on August 6, she was tested for Chandipura virus but died during treatment on Thursday night.

After the death a door-to-door survey is being carried out in Itadiya villa as. Ishika's two elder brothers Vinod (14) and Vivaan (5) have mild fever. The medical team has taken samples of both and sent them to Udaipur.

The chief medical and health officer CP Goswami said that these days there is an outbreak of Chandipura virus and all necessary precautions have been taken.

The Health Department has directed the field officers to take precautions in the border districts of Gujarat state. According to the report released by the Health Department, 118 samples are pending at NIV Pune.