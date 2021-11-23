Rajasthan: 14-year-old girl abandoned by parents for showing courage to refuse and file complaint of child marriage

The parents of a 14-year-old girl abandoned her fearing a boycott from society after the girl showed courage to stop her marriage. The minor is now staying in a shelter home and the government is taking care of her.

The chairperson of the Children’s Commission of Rajasthan Sangita Beniwal said, ‘we will take care of the girl until parents accept her.’

This shocking incident is of Bhutia village of the Kurbara area of Udaipur. The parents of a 14-year girl from the village were getting her married when the girl showed courage and called the chairperson of the Children’s commission Sangita Beniwal and informed her about the incident. The girl also sent her wedding card to Beniwal.

Taking cognizance of the girl’s call, Beniwal told the district administration to reach the village and stop this child marriage. A team reached the spot and stopped the marriage, after the counselling, the girl was sent to the shelter home for girls in Udaipur.

Sangita reached Udaipur to meet the girl and when the girl told her that she wants to stay with her parents, she reached the girl’s village to drop her at her parents but they refused to accept the girl.

Sangita told that it was quite shocking as parents feared a boycott from society on accepting their child and said that it did not happen for the first time as child marriage is a tradition here.

‘We had no option other than to send her back to the shelter home. We’ll take care of her until her parents accept her and will provide her good education as she wants to study’ said Sangita Beniwal.

She also gave direction to police and administration to keep watch on the village to stop child marriages in future.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:21 PM IST