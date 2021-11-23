Rajasthan: School closed down in Jaipur after 11 students test positive with Covid-19

11 students of a private school of Jaipur tested Covid positive on Tuesday. The school administration has stopped the offline studies of classes 6th to 12th of the school. This is for the first time that this number of school students found positive in the state.

Officials told that the students are of day boarding of a private school of Jaipur city. The samples were taken as they had symptoms and tested positive. The students were in quarantine so other students were not in their contact.

It is to note that the state government had allowed the schools to run with full capacity from November 15th and till now 13 students have been tested Coved positive. The parents are bound to send their wards to schools as the schools have stopped the online classes after the government’s nod to run schools with full capacity. Abhishek Jain, spokesman of parents association said ‘the government should immediately release the orders to start online classes.’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:04 PM IST