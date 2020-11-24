Rajasthan: 12-year-old pregnant after being raped by uncle in Jaipur

In a case in the Jhotwara area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, a case of rape has recently been registered. The man allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece who is now five months pregnant.

The girl had complained of stomach ache and when her mother took her to hospital it was revealed that she was five months pregnant.

The girl’s family then registered a complaint with the Jhotwara police in which they stated that the girl was raped by the uncle when they lived in a rented premise in Jhotwara. The accused, who is absconding, used to live nearby and used to visit frequently, said head constable Prabhu Dayal Sharma.

As per the complaint, the girl did not tell her family about the rape as the accused threatened her with dire consequences. The family plans to approach the court to get the pregnancy terminated, police said. Apart from rape charges, a case under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act has been filed against the accused.