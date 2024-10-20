Rajasthan: 12 Killed, Including 8 Children, After Bus Rams Into Tempo On NH-11B In Dholpur

Representative image

Jaipur: A speeding bus hit a tempo on National Highway-11B in Dholpur late on Saturday night claiming lives of 12 people including eight children. The accident was so severe that the tempo was blown to pieces. The front part of the bus was also damaged.

About The Incident

The police said that the accident occurred in the Bari subdivision of Dholpur district when 15 people of the family living in Gumat, Karim Colony of Bari city were returning from Sarmathura after attending a wedding ceremony. At around 11 at night, a speeding bus coming from Dholpur hit the tempo near Sunnipur village on National Highway-11B.

SHO Shivlahari Meena of Bari Kotwali police station said "The tempo was of Irfan alias Bunty (38), son of Babbu, resident of Gumat. The bus hit the tempo near Sunnipur. 12 people including three women and 8 children died in the accident.

About The Victims

The deceased were identified as Irfan alias Bunty (38), his wife Julie (34), daughter Asma (14), son Salman (8), Sakir (6), Irfan's nephew Azaan (5), Zarina (35), her daughters Asiana (10), Sufi (7), son Sanif (9), Parveen (32), her son Danish (10) died in the accident.

Alimuddin, the uncle of Irfan said that Irfan's entire family and his brother's son have been killed in the accident.

Bari Hospital administration said that the accident happened around 11 pm. The injured were brought to Bari Hospital at 12 in the night. The medical team tried to provide immediate treatment to everyone. 14 people were brought to the hospital, 10 of whom died. Four injured were referred to Dholpur in critical condition, but two died on the way while 2 injured are undergoing treatment at Dholpur Hospital.

The district collector Srinidhi BT said that families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

PM Narendra Modi, Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagde and former CM Ashok Gehlot have expressed their condolences to the deceased.