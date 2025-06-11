Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: 'Sonam Had Been Tying Rakhi To 'Boyfriend' Raj For 3 Years, Says Murder Accused Wife's Brother (VIDEO)

In a surprising turn of events in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, his brother-in-law, Govind Raghuvanshi, arrived at Raja’s house, leaving everyone stunned. Govind spoke to the media outside Raja’s residence, addressing the allegations against his sister, Sonam, and demanding the death penalty for all the killers.

Govind claimed he had no prior knowledge of Sonam’s alleged conspiracy and stated that she has not confessed to any crime. He also clarified that Raj Kushwah, one of the accused, was merely an employee in their household and that Sonam used to tie him a rakhi (a traditional thread symbolising brotherhood). Additionally, Govind apologised by touching the feet of Raja’s mother as a gesture of remorse.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, asserted that Govind was unaware of the murder plot. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam, Raj Kushwah, and three contract killers involved in the crime. Their investigation, ‘Operation Honeymoon’, revealed that Sonam had masterminded Raja’s murder.

The Raghuvanshi family and community are demanding capital punishment for the killers.

Read Also Husband Raja’s Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly

Speaking to reporters, Govind said, “Whoever killed Raja must be hanged.” He insisted that he had no clue about Sonam’s alleged conspiracy and revealed that he had met her in Ghaziabad for just two minutes, during which she did not admit to any wrongdoing.

He further clarified that Raj Kushwah was only an employee in their household and denied any affair between him and Sonam.