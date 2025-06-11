 Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: 'Sonam Had Been Tying Rakhi To 'Boyfriend' Raj For 3 Years, Says Murder Accused Wife's Brother (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRaja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: 'Sonam Had Been Tying Rakhi To 'Boyfriend' Raj For 3 Years, Says Murder Accused Wife's Brother (VIDEO)

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: 'Sonam Had Been Tying Rakhi To 'Boyfriend' Raj For 3 Years, Says Murder Accused Wife's Brother (VIDEO)

The Raghuvanshi family and community are demanding capital punishment for the killers.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

In a surprising turn of events in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, his brother-in-law, Govind Raghuvanshi, arrived at Raja’s house, leaving everyone stunned. Govind spoke to the media outside Raja’s residence, addressing the allegations against his sister, Sonam, and demanding the death penalty for all the killers.

Govind claimed he had no prior knowledge of Sonam’s alleged conspiracy and stated that she has not confessed to any crime. He also clarified that Raj Kushwah, one of the accused, was merely an employee in their household and that Sonam used to tie him a rakhi (a traditional thread symbolising brotherhood). Additionally, Govind apologised by touching the feet of Raja’s mother as a gesture of remorse.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, asserted that Govind was unaware of the murder plot. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam, Raj Kushwah, and three contract killers involved in the crime. Their investigation, ‘Operation Honeymoon’, revealed that Sonam had masterminded Raja’s murder.

The Raghuvanshi family and community are demanding capital punishment for the killers.

FPJ Shorts
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student
Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student
Read Also
Husband Raja’s Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi To Be Presented Before Meghalaya Court Shortly
article-image

Speaking to reporters, Govind said, “Whoever killed Raja must be hanged.” He insisted that he had no clue about Sonam’s alleged conspiracy and revealed that he had met her in Ghaziabad for just two minutes, during which she did not admit to any wrongdoing.

He further clarified that Raj Kushwah was only an employee in their household and denied any affair between him and Sonam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...