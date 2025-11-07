 Bengaluru Weather: The City Braces For Light Rainfall On Friday; Here To Check Details
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in coastal region of Karnataka on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Rainfall | X/ @Dhruvnk22

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city, is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, October 28, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, and Raichur districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, " Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at scattered places across the state."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 88 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 30, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows and doors.

