Raipur: Whistle blower constable found dead in mysterious condition, family members term it murder

Raipur, May 14: A body of a whistle blower police constable found in mysterious condition in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

A day before his death, the constable Pushpraj Singh posted on Facebook post challenging the senior police officers to act against him if they have mettle. He mentioned, he is not afraid of them.

In the wee hours of Thursday night, the body of Pushpraj was found lying on a road wrapped in electric wires. Meanwhile his scooty was also found lying on the same road a few metres away.

Prima-facie Jangjir-Champa police said it was an accident. Meanwhile, his family members totally rejected the police claims and demanded an impartial probe into it.

Brother of the deceased alleged that a day prior to the death, Pushpraj wrote against the corruption prevailing in the police system. He mentioned the names including the Home Minister, other police officers including Police Station in-charge of Shakti where he was posted. He was continuously hitting police mafia nexus, especially liquor mafia, as a result his brother was killed, he said.

However, after carrying out a postmortem, police handed over the body to the family members for last rites.

In the case, Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur, requested for Magisterial enquiry.

Earlier, the constable was sacked thrice but somehow, he got reinstated every time.

One friend of the Pushpraj, who is also a constable said, the police jawans were continuously harassed by their seniors, leading to several suicides, but the system remained unmoved.

To resolve the problems of the police and police families, the Director General of Chhattisgarh police constituted a special committee, and he also personally looked after the grievances, but such cases are not coming to a halt.