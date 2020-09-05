Railways to run 80 special trains from Sept 12 - check out the full list

On Saturday the Ministry of Railways announced that it would be running 80 special trains (40 pairs) from September 12. And while Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav had announced that reservations for these trains would begin from September 10, we now have the full list of trains.
These fully reserved trains will run in addition to the 230 Rajdhani and Special Mail Express type trains already in operation.
Earlier in the day, Yadav had said that the list would be formed keeping the wait list and demand for specific routes and trains. And if the demand is high, a "clone train" will be run ahead of the actual train, the chairman was reported as stating.
Keep in mind that even as the government relaxes restrictions, there will be precautionary measures that will have to be taken by travellers amid the pandemic.
Check out the full list of trains below:
