Railways to run 80 new special passenger trains from September 12

While the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly restricted travel oppoturnities in recent months, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday that 80 new special trains will begin operations from September 12.
"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," he said.
While the trains in question have not been notified yet, this is reportedly being done after taking into consideration which trains have a long wait list. And if the demand is high, a "clone train" will be run ahead of the actual train, the chairman was reported as stating.
Incidentally these are not the only special trains that the Railway Ministry has been running. Earlier, Minister Piyush Goyal had also tweeted details about special trains that are being run to facilitate the movement of students.
The South Western Railway had been running six pairs of special trains for NEET and JEE exam candidates, as well as two pairs of special trains that on Saturday and Sunday for the benefit of candidates appearing for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exams.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)