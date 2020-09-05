Railways to run 80 new special passenger trains from September 12

While the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly restricted travel oppoturnities in recent months, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday that 80 new special trains will begin operations from September 12.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," he said.

While the trains in question have not been notified yet, this is reportedly being done after taking into consideration which trains have a long wait list. And if the demand is high, a "clone train" will be run ahead of the actual train, the chairman was reported as stating.