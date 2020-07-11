Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: In a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards.

These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds, will be parked at nine different stations of the national capital.

"In view of providing additional healthcare facility to people of Delhi-NCR, Northern Railways on demand of state govt is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as #COVID Care Centers at 9 different stations of Delhi," Northern Railway said in a statement.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the national capital so far has recorded as many as 10,7051 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 21,567 are active cases, 82,226 have been discharged. So far, 3258 have died in the capital after contracting the virus.