Kanpur police killings: Mumbai ATS nabs two Vikas Dubey aides from Thane

A day after Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, a team from the Juhu unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad, led by inspector Daya Nayak arrested two of Dubey's accomplices on Saturday. The two had been involved in the ambush and murder of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh. They had also been involved in the 2001 murder of a state minister.
The two wanted men-- Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi, 46 and Sushilkumar alias Sonu Suresh Tiwari, 30, were arrested from Kolshet Road in Thane.
Police said that early on Saturday they had received a tip-off that Trivedi and Tiwari, who were on the run after killing eight policemen in UP were seen in Mumbai and Thane. Acting on this information, a police team led by PI Daya Nayak rushed to Thane and laid a trap near Kolshet Road. In the wee hours of Saturday, the two suspects walked into the trap while they were looking for a hideout from the police.
Preliminary information confirmed the identities of Trivedi and his driver Tiwari, and revealed that they had been involved in the murder of state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. Subsequently, the UP Government had also announced a cash reward for the arrest of these accused men.
Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ATS said, "We had received information about one of the accused who was at large, and were looking for a hideout in Thane. The accused were then arrested and the UP Police were informed of the development. They will take the transit remand of the accused duo and take them to Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, Trivedi and Tiwari, along with other henchmen, had helped Dubey kill eight policemen on July 2 when a police team had gone to arrest the gangster in Bokru village of Kanpur. They had been on the run since the incident.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Dubey, Trivedi and Tiwari, along with a few others, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and criminal conspiracy charges. They had launched a country-wide search to nab the accused.
