Kanpur police killings: Mumbai ATS nabs two Vikas Dubey aides from Thane

Police said that early on Saturday they had received a tip-off that Trivedi and Tiwari, who were on the run after killing eight policemen in UP were seen in Mumbai and Thane. Acting on this information, a police team led by PI Daya Nayak rushed to Thane and laid a trap near Kolshet Road. In the wee hours of Saturday, the two suspects walked into the trap while they were looking for a hideout from the police.

Preliminary information confirmed the identities of Trivedi and his driver Tiwari, and revealed that they had been involved in the murder of state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. Subsequently, the UP Government had also announced a cash reward for the arrest of these accused men.

Vikram Deshmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ATS said, "We had received information about one of the accused who was at large, and were looking for a hideout in Thane. The accused were then arrested and the UP Police were informed of the development. They will take the transit remand of the accused duo and take them to Uttar Pradesh.