Rahul visits family of girl who died of snakebite in Wayanad

Wayanad: Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured his electorate here of better health care facilities after a girl died of snakebite in his constituency last month.

Rahul, who arrived in Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday for a constituency tour, on Friday visited the house of 10-year old S Sherin, a Class V student, who died after a snake bit her when she was sitting in the classroom, on November 20.

He also reached the Government School, Sulthan Bathery, where Sherin studied and went to the classroom and spoke to the children, but did not interact with them.

After spending a while at Sherin's home, Rahul said he would do his best to improve the health care facilities in his constituency.

Sherin's mother raised the need for a Medical College and hospital for the district and said had there been one, her daughter's life could have been saved.

Sherin's life could not be saved as no anti-venom nor ventilator facility was available at the health care centre where she was brought first.

Meanwhile in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala government on Friday decided to provide Rs10 lakh to the deceased girl's parents. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The amount would be released from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, a release from the CMO said.

The family of Navneet, a class VI student from Alapuzha, who died after being hit by a makeshift cricket bat inside his government school, will also be paid a compensation of Rs10 lakh.

Some children were playing cricket in the school playground and Navneet accidentally got hit by the makeshift bat as he was on his way to wash hands after lunch.