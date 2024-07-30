'Rahul Ji, Halwa Meetha Tha Ya Pheeka?': Anurag Thakur Lists Down Alleged UPA 1 & 2 Era Scams Amid Uproar In Parliament (VIDEO)

X

Tearing into the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anurag Thakur listed the alleged scams in the era of UPA 1 & 2 in the Parliament on Tuesday and asked the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi whether the halwa was mitha or phika? (was the halwa sweet or tasteless?)

“Who ate the Halwa of Bofors, Antrix Devas, National Herald, Submarine, Augusta Westland, 2G, Commonwealth, Coal, Valmiki, Fodder & Urea SCAMs?" said Thakur amid chants of “Congress, Congress” from the NDA allies in the parliament.

Thakur further targeted Congress over caste census and said “Those who know nothing about their own caste want caste census.” To this, Rahul responded by saying, “Those who raise their voice for deprived is often met with abuses. But we are ready to take all the abuses and will get the caste census done."

The face-off between Rahul and Thakur comes a day after he slammed the BJP for allegedly trapping the common man in a ‘Chakravyuh’, the battle formation planned and executed to kill Abhimanyu in Mahabaratha.

Earlier on Monday, drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition criticised the Prime Minister for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh had been created in the 21st century.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, and small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

The LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi.

"The Chakravyuh that has captured India has three forces behind it: first is the idea of monopoly capital, that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So one element of Chakravyuh is coming from the concentration of financial power. I am explaining the Budget. The second element is the agencies, institutions, CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments of the nation and the third is the political executive. These three together are at the heart of the Chakravyuh and they have devastated this country," he said.

The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.