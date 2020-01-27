Rahul Gandhi's Jaipur Yuva Aakrosh rally today

Jaipur: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a Yuva Aakrosh Rally at Albert Hall, Ram Niwas Bagh in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the plight of economy and unemployment. The Rajasthan government has already passed a resolution in the assembly against CAA and Rahul is expected to raise the issue. It would be the first in the series of rallies he is scheduled to address across the country. He will address the rally at 12 pm.

Congress workers from across the state are expected to attend. State Congress chief Sachin Pilot, state in-charge Avinash Pande and co in-charge Vivek Bansal surveyed the preparations at Albert Hall and gave necessary instructions. All frontal organisations of the party have been pressed into service to make the rally a success. All legislators, losing candidates and party functionaries at the state and district level have been asked to manage the arrangements.

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot told media, “The meeting will focus on issues like unemployment, economic crisis, GDP and price rise. These are the real issues and the central government is diverting public attention from them. Rahul Gandhi will focus on these issues at the rally.”

The Opposition BJP has accused the Congress of trying to encourage lawlessness in states under its rule on CAA. State BJP chief Satish Poonia said, "The Congress has failed to keep its poll promises. Farmers are yet to get loan waivers and unemployed youth have not been given allowances. It just shows the Congress is playing politics with the youth."