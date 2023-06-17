Rahul Gandhi's American Truck Yatra Turns To Be PR Event; Twitter User Shares Proof

In a recent visit to the United States, Rahul Gandhi, a former MP and Congress party leader, claimed to have undertaken a journey with a 'normal truck driver', which he referred to as his American Truck Yatra. The yatra was a 190 km journey from Washington DC to New York. However, it has now been revealed that the truck driver was not an ordinary individual as initially portrayed.

Speculations and Social Media Claims

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi's announcement, a Twitter account associated with trolling and political commentary suggested that the truck driver was a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who expressed discontentment with the party's communal politics. Additionally, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) troll, posted about how comfortable Rahul Gandhi appeared with the supposed common truck driver.

The Truth Behind the PR Event

Contrary to the initial narrative, it has been uncovered that the truck driver involved in the event was not an ordinary citizen but Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill, the President of the Indian Overseas Youth Congress America (IOYCA).

Vijay Patel, who claims to be an investigative reporter took to his Twitter and posted images claiming to be facts about the Congress party's PR event held in the US. The event, presented as a spontaneous interaction with a common truck driver, was actually a pre-planned public relations effort.

Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill's Background

Before assuming the position of the President of the IOYCA, Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill held the role of NSUI Vice President. His presence alongside Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra event was part of a larger image makeover strategy for the Congress party, alleged Patel.

In response to the controversy, representatives from the Congress party have yet not issued an official statement regarding the event or the involvement of Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill.