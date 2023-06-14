‘Sidhu Moose Wala Ka 295 Lagao’: Rahul Gandhi During His 190 km-American Truck Yatra (WATCH VIDEO) |

In a unique endeavour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a truck ride during his recent visit to the United States. Taking inspiration from his earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gandhi joined an Indian-American truck driver Taljinder Singh, Vicky Gill, and his companion Ranjeet Singh Banipal for a 190 km journey from Washington DC to New York, aptly named the American Truck Yatra. The purpose of this adventure was to gain insights into the daily lives of Indian truck drivers residing in the US.

Gandhi Listens To Sidhu Moose Wala's Hit Track '295'

As they embarked on their journey, Gandhi and the truckers immersed themselves in Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'. The enthusiastic politician was seen grooving to the music, expressing his fondness for the artist. "I like him very much," said the Congress leader.

The concept behind this truck ride resembled his previous experience, where he had joined truck drivers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh to better understand their challenges and concerns.

Gandhi Admires Truck's Features And Comfort

During their journey, Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for the comfortable design of American trucks, emphasizing that Indian trucks should prioritise driver comfort as well. He delved into a range of topics, eagerly learning about the truckers' eating habits, working hours, and earnings.

Curious about their income, Gandhi inquired, "How much do you earn?" The driver responded, highlighting that his earnings in the US far exceeded what he could make in India. He emphasized the crucial role of truckers in facilitating the work of manufacturers.

Significant Difference In Income Of American Truckers Compared To Indian Ones

The conversation revolved around the stark contrast between the lives of truck drivers in the US and those in India. While their American counterparts receive respectable wages and dignified treatment, truck drivers in India face the struggle of making ends meet amidst meager wages and record price hikes.

The journey concluded with a breakfast break, during which Gandhi and the truckers learned about a truck app that assists drivers in their day-to-day tasks. This app likely provides valuable support and convenience for truckers navigating the challenges of their profession.

