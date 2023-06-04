WATCH: Bharat Jodo Yatra video displayed at Times Square billboard ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Javits Center event in New York |

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's highly anticipated interaction with the Indian diaspora at the Javits Center in New York, his visuals from the Bharat Jodo Yatra were prominently displayed on a Times Square billboard on Saturday. This event marks the continuation of his six-day visit to the United States, which commenced in San Francisco and included various engagements in Washington D.C.

Times Square display of Bharat Jodo Yatra

While the anticipation for Rahul Gandhi's interaction builds, a video montage showcasing moments from the Bharat Jodo Yatra was projected on a Times Square billboard. This initiative seeks to energise and mobilise the Congress party's supporters, and it serves as a visual reminder of Gandhi's commitment to uniting the nation.

Confronting the Modi-led government

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi vehemently criticised the Modi-led government on multiple fronts. He raised concerns about the state of press freedom, the struggling Indian economy, soaring unemployment rates at a 40-year high, prevailing discrimination, and even the recent inauguration of the new Parliament building. These issues have been central to his interactions in both San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Congress leaders rally in Support

To ensure the success of Rahul Gandhi's program at the Javits Center, several prominent Congress leaders have joined him in New York. Figures such as A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, party spokesperson Alka Lamba, and many others have arrived to lend their support and contribute to the event's impact.

Engagements in New York

Before the interaction with the Indian diaspora, Rahul Gandhi will attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam, where he will engage with top business leaders, senators, and congressmen. Additionally, he has scheduled meetings with intellectuals at the prestigious Harvard Club, located within Harvard University.

Furthermore, he plans to connect with accomplished Indian-Americans in the creative industry and will participate in a lunch event. Finally, the culmination of his visit will be a public gathering where he is expected to address a wide audience.