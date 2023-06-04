Jaishankar takes jab at Rahul Gandhi, says 'There are sometimes things bigger than politics when you are abroad'

S Jaishankar in Cape Town | FPJ

Days after Rahul Gandhi, the former head of the Congress, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led administration during their current US visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a subtle jab at him. Jaishankar said, "I think that's important to remember because there are sometimes things bigger than politics." After attending the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, he was giving a speech at a diaspora gathering in Cape Town.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

"There are people in India who think they know more than God and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen. There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God", said Rahul Gandhi

Last week, Rahul Gandhi spoke at an event called "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" in the US state of California and launched an attack against the BJP-led government. The BJP, according to Gandhi, has taken over institutions. He said that, "They have the media. They have captured institutions. They put pressure on all the institutions. They threaten people... So, their voice is more heard." His remarks on the Muslim League, calling it a secular party, also created a stir at home

A collective image is needed when abroad

Jaishankar said that he can speak for himself and avoids engaging in politics while travelling outside India in a subtle attack. He said, "I'm perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home. Okay, so you will never find me wanting in that regard. But I think you know, even a democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility. There is a national interest, there is a collective image. There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that's important to remember."

"So I might differ strongly with someone. I could say to you, I differ with them. But how I counter it, I would like to go back home and do it. And watch me when I get back", he added.

