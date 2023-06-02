Aakash Chopra trolled for veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, users question silence on wrestlers protest

Aakash Chopra | Twitter

Former India cricketer and present day commentator Aakash Chopra has been trolled for his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Chopra took to Twitter to question Rahul's comments regarding India "on foreign land." In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Chopra on Friday questioned the motive behind attacking one's own country abroad and wondered if it was done with the aim of "seeking some sorta support?" However, some users also questioned his silence on the wrestlers protest. The wrestlers have been protesting to press for their demand of arresting BJP MP Brijbhusan Singh. Brijbhusan has been alleged of sexual misconduct by the wrestlers.

"I’m yet to see an opposition leader from another country coming to India and painting a sorry image of his country. Why do you need to articulate that on foreign land unless you’re seeking some sorta support??? Fight your battles in your own country…allow the electorate to decide…isn’t that the very essence of democracy?" read the tweet by Chopra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Aakash, in my humble opinion, criticising Mr Modi is not the same as criticising India...," replied one of the Twitter users.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aakash hit back saying, "Not at all. But democracy isn’t dead in India…right? 😊 And Democracy isn’t defined by One Individual ever."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aaksh Chopra questioned how the same leaders who condemn the situation in India, sing praises about the country when they come to power. "I can understand movie stars…etc. They need to sell their product…it’s their audience that pays in . The same politicians, if and when they come to power, will go again telling them how brilliant their country is now and therefore, invest in India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, a user than pointed out that other politicians have done the same in the past

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Congress worker also questioned Aakash Chopra on his tweet and said that the commentator was trying to become "propaganda expert" now. The former cricketer gave back to the person questioning him in his own style.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, many tweets advised Aakash Chopra to go through the old speeches of other politicians who the users said had done the same thing when being part of the Opposition

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user also questioned his silence on the ongoing wrestlers protest against Brijbhusan Singh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aakash Chopra, cricketer-turned-commentator is known to speak (share) his mind on Twitter and his Twitter exchange with former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad in the past had also led to a huge reaction on the micro-blogging platform. Then, Chopra had questioned Venkatesh's tweets on India batsman KL Rahul's form. Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad's twitter spat had ignited fierce responses.

Chopra's current tweet came two days after Rahul Gandhi commented on a range of issues concerning India while on his visit to abroad. Aakash Chopra's tweet questioning Rahul led to many others questioning Chopra's tweet itself as several netizens advised Chopra to stick to his field of expertise.