Rahul Gandhi voices concern over economy, says Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy ‘step above junk’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday voiced his concern over the state of India's economy, saying global rating agency Moody's has termed its handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "a step above junk".

He said lack of support to the poor and small and medium industry indicates that the worst is yet to come. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Moody's has rated Modi's handling of India's economy a step above JUNK. Lack of support to the poor and the MSME sector means the worst is yet to come."