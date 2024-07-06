Rahul Gandhi To Visit Manipur, Meet Violence-Affected People On July 8 | X

New Delhi/Imphal, Jul 6: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8 in what would be his third visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out there in May last year.

The announcement about Gandhi's visit was made at a press conference in Imphal by Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra. He said Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence occurred on June 6.

"Gandhi will visit some relief camps in the district. He will then return to Silchar airport and from there take a flight to Imphal," Meghachandra said. "After landing in Imphal, he will head to Churachandpur district where he will interact with people living in relief camps," he said.

From Churachandpur, the Congress leader will go to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps. He will then return to Imphal where a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey is being planned. "He will then leave the state," Meghachandra said.

According to sources, Gandhi would also meet Manipur leaders. Congress legislature party leader in Manipur O Ibobi Singh said, "Gandhi visited the state twice since the outbreak of the violence on May 3 last year. He has visited relief camps to learn about the pains and sorrow of the people."

Gandhi visited Manipur in June 2023 and also for the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year. Initiating the debate on behalf of the opposition in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha earlier this week, Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics.

The Congress leader had also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state since ethnic violence broke out there. Gandhi had alleged that the government is behaving as if nothing has happened in Manipur. "You have immersed Manipur into a civil war. Manipur has been burnt by you, your policies and your politics," he had said.

The Congress leader had said it seems as if Manipur is not an Indian state. "For the prime minister, there is no state of Manipur. We urged the prime minister to give a message, to go there. But no. You cannot get a reply (from the prime minister)," he had said.

Gandhi had also referred to the plight of the women in the northeastern state. Responding to a remark from the treasury benches, he had said "You do not include women in your organisation, but I can speak about them."

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Mod had said earlier this week that the Centre was working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

He had said that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur. Modi had further said Manipur was facing a flood situation as well and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force to the state.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then, some 200 people have been killed while thousands have been displaced following large-scale arson that gutted homes and government buildings.