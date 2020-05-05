Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, COVID-19 with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee today

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, on Tuesday as part of his series of discussion with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis.

To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel." The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired tomorrow.