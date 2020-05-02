Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi, says, 'stop outsourcing tweets to your cronies who don't understand India'

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised data security and privacy concerns over the Aarogya Setu mobile application, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Gandhi on Saturday.

Prasad said that the Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Slamming Rahul Gandhi, he said that it was really high time that Gandhi stops outsourcing his tweets to his cronies who do not understand India.

Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote, "Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won’t know how tech can be leveraged for good!"

He added, "Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally. The App is NOT outsourced to any private operator. Mr. Gandhi really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India."