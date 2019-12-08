Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Jharkhand on Monday

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jharkhand on Monday for the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The first rally will be at Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, and the second at Mesra in Ranchi.

The official program released by the Congress said that at 12:30pm, he will be addressing a rally at the High School Ground in Barkagaon, which falls in the Hazaribagh district. The second rally is at 1:45 pm at the Mesra Ground in Ranchi.

This is the second time Rahul will be campaigning in the state after he addressed a solitary rally in Simdega.

Jharkhand is having a 5-phase election campaign. Two phases have already concluded. The state had a second phase of polling on December 7 in 20 assembly seats amid few incidents of violence in which one person was killed.

The Congress is contesting on 31 seats in alliance with the RJD and the JMM.

The Congress is fighting on the plank of economic slowdown and apathy towards the tribals in the state.