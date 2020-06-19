Rahul Gandhi says Chinese attack in Galwan valley in Ladakh pre-planned, Modi govt was fast asleep

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in Galwan valley in Ladakh was "pre-planned" and that the government was "fast asleep" while the martyred jawans paid the price.

Gandhi's attack comes ahead of the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.