 Rahul Gandhi Rides KTM 390 To Picturesque Pangong Lake, Says THIS About His Road Trip To Ladakh
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that he owns a Duke 390 bike but he hardly rides it in the city due to security concerns.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to Ladakh, rode his KTM 390 Duke motorbike from Leh city to the picturesque Pangong lake on Saturday. In an Instagram post, the senior Congress leader said: "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world." Check Instagram post below

article-image

RaGa to stay in Ladakh till August 25

He also used the hashtags of Leh, Ladakh and PangongTso. Rahul arrived in Leh on Thursday afternoon to a rousing welcome. He will stay in Ladakh till August 25. On Friday, he interacted with youngters in Leh and also attended a football match.

To mark birth anniversary of father Rajiv Gandhi at the lake

On Sunday, he will pay tribute to his later father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Pangong lake.

Rahul Gandhi & his KTM bike

Later, he will also visit Kargil and address a public meeting there. During his visit to the Karol Bagh bike market in the national capital earlier this year, Rahul had mentioned that he owns a Duke 390 bike but he hardly rides it in the city due to security concerns. Even a bike shop owner had shown him a photograph of his visit to the Pangong lake from his bike.

article-image

