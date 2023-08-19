Rahul Gandhi's Bike Expedition In Ladakh; Check His Adventure Motorbike and Accessories

Rahul Gandhi Chose THIS Bike, Accessories For His Ride To Ladakh's Pangong Lake; Check Full Specifications Here |

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Ladakh, on his way to Pangong Lake shared a post on his social media on Saturday. Gandhi posted pictures of his motorcycle ride "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he said in a post on Instagram.

What caught the eyes of netizens is the bike he rode and the sporty look of the Congress MP. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Gandhi can be seen riding a sports bike with a professional riding kit with all safety gear and a fancy helmet.

Rahul Gandhi rode a KTM 390 Adventure bike during his ride to Pangong Lake. Recently, during his visit to a garage in Delhi's Karol Baug, Gandhi had mentioned that he owns a KTM 390 when a mechanic had asked him which bike does the Congress leader own. He also stated that he never gets a chance to ride it as his security doesn't allow.

Here are the detailed specifications of the bike and the riding accessories, Gandhi chose for his ride to Ladakh.

Details On Rahul Gandhi's Bike

KTM 390 Adventure is a high-end touring motorcycle introduced by the KTM Motorcycles. The bike was launched in Indian market in the early 2020. KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with a powerful 390cc engine which offers excellent highway touring manners complemented with a 6 Speed Manual transmission which makes the bike fast enough than many touring bikes.

This bike also has enhanced and latest technological features making it a tech-savvy ride. Loaded with TCS, ABS and TFT screen which displays all important functions during the ride, this bike gives a premium experience to its owner. But premium class comes at a premium price too, this fully loaded adventure bike costs at a whooping Rs. 3,95,070 on road in the Delhi market.

Details On His Riding Accessories

Moving to the details of the riding kit and the helmet. The Congress leader's taste in his riding accessories also sees pure class as he chose some really expensive professional riding accessories for his Ladakh ride. The colourful helmet which shines bright in the pictures of the Congress leader belongs to the Leatt company. The helmet alone from Leatt costs anywhere up to a whooping amount of Rs. 80,000.

Additionally, the body armour used by Rahul Gandhi during the ride belongs to the same company, adding additional protection to his chest, arms & legs while he rides through the mountains. The body armour costs to a sum of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)