Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Bike Trip To Ladakh's Pangong Lake; Photos Of Congress Leader Go Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to love sporting a bike as he even did before during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Recently, he was spotted donning a helmet and hand gloves to embark on a road trip to Ladakh's Pangong Lake on his stunning KTM 390 Adventure.
Ahead of the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi on August 20, RaGa planned a two-day trip to Ladakh.
Sharing visuals from his journey, she said, "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."
Instagram users reacted to the Congress leader's amazing clicks. 'Heart' emojis poured in the comments section.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, his sister and party leader also commented with a series of hearts to express love for Rahul Gandhi.
He was called a "Youth Icon" for his adventurous road trips that are on the bucket list of several youngsters.
