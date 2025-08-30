Rahul Gandhi Offers Candies To BJP Youth Wing Workers Who Showed Him Black Flags In Bihar's Arrah During Voter Adhikar Yatra – VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi Offers Candies To BJP Youth Wing Workers Who Showed Him Black Flags In Bihar's Arrah | ANI

Arrah: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was in Bihar's Arrah on Saturday as part of his 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, dressed in black shirts and waved black flags at him while he was seated on his jeep. They reportedly also confronted him over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga.

A video shows BJYM workers waving black flags as Gandhi’s vehicle passes. Gandhi halts his vehicle and calls one of the young men over. He then asks his security personnel to let him come closer. Gandhi is seen speaking briefly to the young man before offering him candies as he leaves.

Congress Worker Who Abused PM Modi At Darbhanga Rally Sent To 14-Day Custody

An expletive was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother by some Congress workers during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. Angered by this, BJP filed an FIR in Patna and demanded an apology from the Congress MP.

Congress worker Mohammad Rizvi, was arrested on Friday for making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Rahul Gandhi Blows Flying Kisses To BJP Workers

Earlier in the month, during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Nawada, Rahul Gandhi, reportedly faced ‘Murdabad’ slogans from BJP supporters.

He stopped the jeep he was sitting on, smiled, and responded with flying kisses. The unexpected gesture reportedly calmed the crowd and even brought smiles to the faces of the protesters.

TMC To Join Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will join Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in the concluding leg of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Bihar on September 1 in Patna, according to news agency PTI.

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and TMC Uttar Pradesh unit leader Lalitesh Pati Tripathi will represent the party.