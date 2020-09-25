Agri Bills: Rahul Gandhi interacts with farmers, not on the streets but on Zoom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to farmers across the country via video-conferencing and claimed that they do not have any faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"After speaking to the farmers, this much is clear that they don't have any faith in the Modi government. Our voices are with that of our farmer brothers. Today, the whole country opposes these agriculture bills," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

He posted a 3:32-minute video of his interaction with farmers. He spoke to farmers from different states, includung Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana.

They claimed that these laws are against the farmers across the country.

"This Bill will neither benefit the public nor the farmers. It will only benefit the corporations," one of the farmers told the former Congress president.

Other farmers said the minimum support price (MSP) should be the part of legislation.

Watch the video here: