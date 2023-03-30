Rahul Gandhi in deeper trouble as Patna Court summons Congress leader on April 12 over 'Modi surname' remark

twitter/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to appear in the MP-MLA Court in Patna on April 12 over his remark against the "Modi surname".

Rahul Gandhi was already convicted in a defamation case related to same issue by a Surat Court and sentenced to two years in prison. He was also disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being found guilty in of the charge in Surat.

This time a petition has been filed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar. Modi has levelled criminal defamation charges against Gandhi for making statements against people with the surname.

What Rahul Gandhi said against Modi

Rahul Gandhi, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka, said that all people having Modi surname are thieves. He had also said that Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi had taken away thousands of crores of rupees and fled the country.

Apart from Sushil Kumar Modi, former road construction minister Nitin Navin, Bankipur MLA, BJP leader Sanjiv Chaurasia and Manish Kumar, BJYM leader have already recorded their statements as witnesses in the court.

After the conviction by the Surat court, the Congress has taken a tough stand over the conviction. As per sources, Rahul Gandhi may appear in Patna MP-MLA court as well.

On March 23, a Surat court convicted the Congress leader for speaking ill of Modi surname and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. This led to his disqualification from Parliament as member from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. (With IANS inputs)

