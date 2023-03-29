Unfazed Rahul Gandhi to begin Satyameva Jayate Rally from same place where he took 'Modi surname' jibe

Rahul Gandhi at dead end over Modi surname comment | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in full rebel mode it seems and has decided to start his Karnataka campaign from the same place where he made a remark against the "Modi" surname in 2019.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and convicted in the Modi surname defamation case by a Surat Court earlier this month. He was sentenced to two years in jail over his remarks.

But Gandhi seems to be unfazed by the action taken against him and has now decided to go back to Kolar where he made that infamous remark at a public rally.

"Rahul Gandhi will return to Kolar and begin his Satyameva Jayate Rally. We had requested him to begin the election yatra from here.

Read Also MVA stages protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament in Panvel

"Where he had made this statement, and which the BJP condemned his statement, he will begin his mega rally from here," said state party chief DK Shivakumar.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi surname?

Nearly four years ago Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the "Modi" surname during a rally in Kolar ahead of the 2019 elections.

"How come all thieves have the common surname Modi," Gandhi said while taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi.

But his comments did not go down well with the Other Backward Classes. BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a case against Gandhi, who was later found guilty and convicted by the Surat court.