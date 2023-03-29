MVA stages protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament in Panvel | Sourced Photo

A large number of supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and ally parties' dignitaries staged a protest against the decision of disqualifying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from parliament. During the protest held on March 28, Tuesday, they alleged that the decision was taken at the behest of the ruling BJP government.

Many party workers from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and others assembled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Panvel to mark their protest. They also carried out a signature campaign to register their protest and levelled allegations that his disqualification is a political vendetta of the BJP.

On this occasion, Congress Regional Vice President Charulata Tokus, District President Mahendra Gharat, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) District Liaison Chief Babandada Patil, District Chief Shirish Gharat and a large number of functionaries and activists of Mahavikas Aghadi participated in the protest.

Leaders condemn the Union government

Speaking on the occasion, Congress District President Mahendra Gharat said, "We [MVA] are launching this dharna movement in support of Rahul Gandhi." He further remarked that they are protesting against the Modi government for disqualifying Gandhi scion as Lok Sabha MP.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Liasion Chief Baban Patil also condemned the Union government. "The people of Maharashtra support Maha Vikas Aghadi, thus the incumbent government is harassing MVA leaders over minute things. But the public will teach them a lesson, he said.